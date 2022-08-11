Left Menu

Soccer-China's Wu returns home to Shanghai Port after Espanyol stint

11-08-2022
Chinese forward Wu Lei has rejoined Shanghai Port from LaLiga side Espanyol after three years in Spain, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said on Thursday. The 30-year-old, who joined Espanyol in 2019 after winning the CSL crown with Shanghai the previous year, returns having made 126 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish club, scoring 16 goals and making six assists.

Shanghai did not provide details about the fee or length of contract. Wu's goal in the final round of the 2018-19 LaLiga season helped Espanyol finish seventh to grab a place in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

One of China's most high-profile players in the last decade with 79 caps and 27 goals for the national team, Wu is also the first Chinese player to score goals and provide assists in LaLiga and the Spanish King's Cup. He is also the first Chinese male player to score in Europe.

Wu represented Shanghai Port, formerly Shanghai SIPG, in 172 CSL matches scoring 102 goals, and returns to the side looking to get more game time.

