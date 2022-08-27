Left Menu

185 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:00 IST
185 new COVID-19 cases reported in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir registered 185 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed its infection tally to 4,77,304, officials said.

The death toll due to the virus remain unchanged at 4,782, they said.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported from the Jammu and 148 from Kashmir, officials said.

There are 1,691 active Covid cases in the Union Territory while the number of recoveries stands at 4,70,831, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

