China reports 1,696 new COVID cases for Aug 28 vs 1,444 a day earlier

China reported 1,696 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 28, of which 352 were symptomatic and 1,344 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compared with 1,444 new cases a day earlier – 307 symptomatic and 1,137 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 28, mainland China had confirmed 242,307 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with two a day earlier. There were no asymptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, according to local government data. Meanwhile, the financial hub of Shanghai reported no local coronavirus cases for Aug. 28.

