China's Shenzhen shuts key electronics market to fight COVID

Local community officials confirmed Monday's closure to Reuters, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home. The same official Shenzhen channels called a halt to subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu.

Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 29-08-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 13:50 IST
Authorities in China's southern city of Shenzhen temporarily closed the world's largest electronics market of Huaqiangbei and suspended service at 24 subway stations in a bid to curb an outbreak of COVID-19 on Monday.

Three key buildings of the sprawling area, comprised of thousands of stalls selling microchips, telephone parts, and other components to manufacturers, will stay closed until Sept 2. Local community officials confirmed Monday's closure to Reuters, while three people working there said building managers had told them to work from home.

The same official Shenzhen channels called a halt to subway services at 24 stations in the central districts of Futian and Luohu. On Monday, the tech hub of 18 million people reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases from testing the previous day.

