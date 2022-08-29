Publicise free COVID booster dose campaign: Government tells FM channels

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Government has asked private FM radio stations to publicise the free booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines offered to all adults as part of the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

It had launched a 75-day special campaign from July 15 to September 30 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to provide booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all the eligible population at all government centres.

In an advisory to private FM stations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also asked them to broadcast messages about the need to get booster shots.

"It is advised that all the private FM Radio channels may broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the facility for free booster shots at government centers and also the crucial need to get booster shots of vaccination, adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and exercise due precaution," the I&B Ministry advisory said.

India has administered over 211 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16 last year.

As on Monday, more than 15.43 crore precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, since the drive began on January 10 this year.

On the other hand, nearly 92 crore beneficiaries above 18 years of age have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 86 crore beneficiaries have received both doses.

In the 12 to 18 years age group, over 10 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccine, while over eight crore have received both doses of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been exhorting citizens through his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address to take the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

''On the completion of 75 years of independence, the government has started a campaign of giving free vaccine doses for 75 days,'' Modi said.

''We should ensure that everybody in our family and our area or village takes the precaution dose,'' the prime minister said.

