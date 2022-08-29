MP governor recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Bhopal AIIMS
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai C Patel was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on Monday after recovering from coronavirus.
The governor was admitted to the hospital on August 20 after testing positive for the infection.
"The governor was discharged today from the AIIMS Bhopal. Our team expressed our gratitude to him for showing confidence in our capabilities and services," the institute director Dr Ajay Singh told PTI.
Patel, 78, also planted a sapling before leaving the hospital campus as a mark of his commitment towards the environment, he said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the AIIMS on August 25 to enquire about the governor's health, Dr Singh added.
