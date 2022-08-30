Shenzhen reports 24 symptomatic, 11 asymptomatic COVID cases for Aug 29

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 35 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Monday, up from 11 a day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Tuesday.

Of Monday's local infections, 24 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 11 were asymptomatic.

