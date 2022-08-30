Left Menu

U.S. Treasury awards $408 million in COVID broadband funds to five states

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:30 IST
U.S. Treasury awards $408 million in COVID broadband funds to five states
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced $408 million in project awards for five states under a COVID-19 capital projects fund for broadband internet access and other public improvements to enable remote work, education and health monitoring.

The $10 billion program was funded through last year's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

In the latest round of Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund grant awards, Treasury approved $47.5 million for Arkansas, $40.8 million for Connecticut, $187 million for Indiana, $87.7 million for Nebraska, and $45 million for North Dakota.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022