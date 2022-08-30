Left Menu

MP logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally below 400

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:59 IST
MP logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally below 400
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,428 on Tuesday after the detection of 48 fresh cases, while no new death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770.

The coronavirus positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.9 per cent, he said.

The patient recovery count increased by 82 to touch 10,42,265, leaving the state with 393 active cases, the official informed.

With 4,147 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,98,95,364, he added.

A government release said 12,86,28,424 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 54,348 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,428, new cases 41, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,265, active cases 393, total tests 2,98,95,364.

