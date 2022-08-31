Several of China's biggest cities imposed tougher COVID-19 curbs on Tuesday, further crimping the activities of tens of millions, and sparking fresh concerns for the health of a barely growing economy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday declined to block New York City from enforcing its mandate that all municipal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, rebuffing a police detective who challenged the public health policy. * The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced $408 million in project awards for five states under a COVID-19 capital projects fund for broadband internet access and other public improvements to enable remote work, education and health monitoring.

* Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Thursday to vote on whether to recommend the use of two COVID-19 vaccine boosters tailored against the Omicron variant. * The United Nations-backed COVAX vaccine program will send 10 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots for children to Mexico by the end of September, a senior Mexican official announced on Tuesday.

EUROPE * Hungary must take action on changing its rule of law before it can receive any European Union recovery funds, the EU affairs chief of the Czech government, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said in an interview.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Aug. 29, the same as a day earlier, and no local symptomatic cases were reported for the second day in a row, the city government said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Todos Medical said it was able to test for both COVID-19 and monkeypox from the same saliva sample.

* Japan's health ministry said its panel of experts had agreed to approve manufacturing and sales of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 preventive treatment Evusheld. * European Medicines Agency published clinical data on use of a booster dose of Moderna's Spikevax in adolescents aged 12 to 18.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China stocks ended lower on Tuesday, as more cities tightened COVID-19 restrictions in response to rising cases, fuelling fears of a further economic slowdown.

* China's three biggest airlines posted on Tuesday a combined 28.4 billion yuan ($4.12 billion) second-quarter loss, wider than in the first quarter, due to major travel disruptions including a strict COVID-related lockdown in Shanghai. * South Korea said on Tuesday it would cut annual government spending for the first time in more than a decade next year, as it strives to cut back on pandemic-era stimulus and help the central bank rein in a red-hot economy.

(Compiled by Tristan Chabba, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath; Edited by Ed Osmond and Shounak Dasgupta)

