China reports 1,818 new COVID cases for Aug 30 vs 1,829 a day earlier

China reported 1,818 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 30, of which 392 were symptomatic and 1,426 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 1,829 new cases a day earlier – 382 symptomatic and 1,447 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 30, mainland China had confirmed 243,081 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with none a day earlier. There were zero asymptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, according to local government data. The financial hub of Shanghai reported one new local coronavirus case and one asymptomatic case for Aug. 30.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 35 a day earlier.

