Left Menu

China reports 1,818 new COVID cases for Aug 30 vs 1,829 a day earlier

China reported 1,818 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 30, of which 392 were symptomatic and 1,426 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. As of Aug. 30, mainland China had confirmed 243,081 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with none a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 31-08-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 06:45 IST
China reports 1,818 new COVID cases for Aug 30 vs 1,829 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,818 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 30, of which 392 were symptomatic and 1,426 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That is compared with 1,829 new cases a day earlier – 382 symptomatic and 1,447 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 30, mainland China had confirmed 243,081 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with none a day earlier. There were zero asymptomatic cases, the same as a day earlier, according to local government data. The financial hub of Shanghai reported one new local coronavirus case and one asymptomatic case for Aug. 30.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, up from 35 a day earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
3
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022