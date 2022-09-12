In Hong Kong, stringent COVID-19 curbs have long made life for school students extremely hard. Now, a new rule requiring higher vaccination levels could upend what progress has been made towards resuming full-day in-person classes. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. * North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November.

* Mainland China reported 1,094 new coronavirus cases for Sept. 11, of which 226 were symptomatic and 868 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. EUROPE

* EU countries and Britain granted 227.97 billion euros ($228 billion) in state aid in 2020 to support companies hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with Poland and Greece topping the list, the European Commission said on Thursday. AMERICAS

* The leaders of two congressional committees want a federal probe into whether airlines used government pandemic money to fund pilot buyouts and early retirements that may have fuelled current pilot shortages, according to a letter released on Friday. * The United States will boost its stockpile of at-home COVID-19 tests, ordering more than 100 million tests from domestic manufacturers, the White House said on Thursday, but warned it was a short-term solution.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The European Medicines Agency published on Thursday a revised safety update for COVID-19 vaccines.

* An analysis for Reuters conducted by Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian share markets rallied on Monday on hopes a key reading on U.S. inflation will show some cooling, while the U.S. dollar was restrained by the risk of higher European interest rates and Japanese intervention. * The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say.

* China's consumer prices rose at a slower-than-expected pace in August while the rate of producer inflation hit an 18-month low, reflecting an economy plagued by weak domestic demand and leaving room for further policy easing. * Oil demand in China could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during upcoming holidays and reduces fuel consumption.

