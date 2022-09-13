Left Menu

China reports 1,048 new COVID cases for Sept 12 vs 1,094 a day earlier

The figures include local cases and imported cases. That is compared with 1,094 new cases a day earlier – 226 symptomatic and 868 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept.

  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,048 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 12, of which 242 were symptomatic and 806 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. The figures include local cases and imported cases.

That is compared with 1,094 new cases a day earlier – 226 symptomatic and 868 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Sept. 12, mainland China had confirmed 247,320 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 10 new local symptomatic cases and six asymptomatic cases, compared with 15 symptomatic and zero asymptomatic cases a day earlier, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported no local symptomatic or asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and three asymptomatic cases the day before, local government data showed. China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen, which had eased anti-virus restriction measures after a strict lockdown for most residents, reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, down from 25 a day earlier.

The southwestern metropolis Chengdu reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, compared with 41 a day earlier, data from the local government showed.

