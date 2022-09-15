China's Chengdu reports 15 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 14

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 14, down from 35 a day earlier, city government data showed on Thursday.

Of the cases reported, 15 were symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic. The city had extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)