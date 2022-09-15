Left Menu

China's Chengdu reports 15 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic new COVID cases for Sept 14

China's southwestern metropolis of Chengdu reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 14, down from 35 a day earlier, city government data showed on Thursday. Of the cases reported, 15 were symptomatic and 14 asymptomatic. The city had extended lockdown curbs in most areas to complete another round of mass testing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2022 06:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 06:33 IST
