Left Menu

Karnataka: CM Bommai to dedicate urban health centres to public on PM Modi's birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will dedicate a comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) to the public on Saturday, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-09-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 07:48 IST
Karnataka: CM Bommai to dedicate urban health centres to public on PM Modi's birthday
Karnataka CM Basavaraj BommaI(File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai will dedicate a comprehensive Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) to the public on Saturday, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the country. Addressing a press conference on Friday, Minister and MLA of Malleswara constituency Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the PHC is equipped to provide many services including testing, diagnostic, treatment, and medicine at free of cost or at an affordable price.

"The CUPHC is the result of collaboration between BBMP and Manipal Health Enterprises. It includes laboratory, digital x-ray, ultrasound scanning, PFT and ECG services also," Narayan said. The minister further informed that the centre also has eye testing, dental testing, ICU, physiotherapy and Prime Ministers Jan Aushadhi Kendra under one roof.

"The hospital will be integrated with the 'command centre' which is also located in the constitution to provide appropriate consultation and assistance for the treatment of ailments like heart disease etc. The centre also has an in-patient department and EMR system," he added. Such CUPHCs have been set up at Nagappa Block, Gandhi Grama, Yeshwantpur and Mathikere in the constituency and will start functioning within one month.

An MoU was signed with Manipal group of hospitals to provide treatments which are not available at the centre, said the minister. "The hospital has an oxygen facility with a gas pipeline and generator also. Doctors have been appointed under BBMP and National Health Mission. A total of 150 patients can be treated on a day. An MoU has been signed with Manipal Group of Hospitals to provide treatments which are not available at the centre," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

Chhattisgarh: Woman jumps into well with two children in Korba, all die

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022