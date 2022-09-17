Left Menu

Post-ICU rehabilitation project launched at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar set up a panel of doctors to suggest and guide the ICU discharged patients and their attendants on how to take care of the patients.

In an effort to reduce the number of fatalities among patients discharged from ICUs, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar has launched a rehabilitation project for such people who had undergone tracheostomy in the intensive care unit.

The project was launched after reports poured in from different corners of the state that many patients, mostly those recovered from COVID-19, died at home after being discharged from hospital ICUs, an official said. The AIIMS, Bhubaneswar set up a panel of doctors to suggest and guide the ICU discharged patients and their attendants on how to take care of the patients. As many as 200 such patients have so far been roped in for availing the post ICU rehabilitation facilities. The event, titled '200 and Growing', witnessed healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, rehabilitated patients and their family members come together on one platform to share stories, said Dr Alok Sahoo. He said the aim was to enhance awareness among the various stakeholders to widen the reach of such rehabilitation projects.

They discussed key parameters that ensure successful rehabilitation, such as the training at bedside and home follow-up. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, executive director Ashutosh Biswas interacted directly with the patients and some of their families who shared their experiences.

The National Health Mission (NHM), Odisha, has funded this innovation project.

NHM Odisha joint director Dinabandhu Sahoo highlighted the vision of the government to improve holistic health in the state.

