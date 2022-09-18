Left Menu

Mumbai logs 104 new COVID-19 cases, two casualties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 20:09 IST
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 104 fresh cases of coronavirus and two deaths due to the infection, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With this, the tally of cases has risen to 11,49,049 and toll to 19,725, he said.

Of the latest cases, 14 patients have been hospitalised, with seven on oxygen support, taking the number of patients undergoing treatment at city hospitals to 141, the official said.

As many as 185 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,28,253.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, the city currently has 1,071 active cases, he said.

At least 7,635 swab samples were tested in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of tests conducted so far to 1,82,30,558, the official said.

The overall growth rate of cases between September 11 and 17 is 0.015 per cent and the doubling rate is at 4,925 days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

