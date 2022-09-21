Left Menu

Brazil, Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru at very high risk for polio-PAHO

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday that Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru are at very high risk for the reintroduction of polio, as regional vaccine coverage for the disease has fallen to about 79%, the lowest since 1994.

Earlier this month, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency in a bid to accelerate efforts to vaccinate residents against polio after the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in four counties.

