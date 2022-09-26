Left Menu

RSS focused on making India attain all-round development: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sanghs mission is to make India attain all-round development, and it advocates sacrifices for the country by relinquishing individual selfish ends.Bhagwat made the comments at a public meeting here on the first day of his two-day visit to the hill state on Sunday.The Sanghs mission to make our society organised so that India attains all-round development.

PTI | Shilllong | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:13 IST
RSS focused on making India attain all-round development: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh's mission is to make India attain all-round development, and it advocates sacrifices for the country by relinquishing individual selfish ends.

Bhagwat made the comments at a public meeting here on the first day of his two-day visit to the hill state on Sunday.

''The Sangh's mission to make our society organised so that India attains all-round development. RSS teaches sacrifice for the country by giving up individual selfish ends,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said.

He said inherent faith in age-old values based on spirituality is the binding force among people of the country.

''Indian and Hindu is a synonymous geo-cultural identity. We are all Hindus,'' Bhagwat said.

He said Indians learnt the tradition of sacrifice from the country's ancient history.

''Our ancestors had visited various foreign lands and imparted the same values to Japan, Korea, Indonesia and many other countries,'' he said.

Bhagwat also said India had served humanity by sending vaccines to various countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, and stood beside Sri Lanka during its economic crisis.

''When India becomes powerful, every citizen becomes powerful,'' he said.

During his two-day visit to the northeastern state, Bhagwat will meet various RSS functionaries and leaders of social organisations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022