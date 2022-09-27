Telangana govt launches initiative to encourage normal deliveries for pregnant women

As part of efforts to promote normal deliveries instead of cesarean sections in government hospitals, the Telangana government had asked doctors, nurses and field staff including Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) to encourage pregnant women to opt for normal deliveries. The State government has launched an all-out war to curb the practice of conducting unwanted cesarean sections at the cost of normal deliveries at government and private hospitals.

Dr Lakshmi, Gynaecologist at Golconda area hospital, said, "There at an area hospital in Golconda we are promoting normal deliveries as per the government rule. We have at least eight normal deliveries and after the delivery, they are given KCR kits. Patients are very comfortable and they are discharged on the second day." The KCR Kit scheme was announced by the state government in its 2017-18 budget for pregnant women and newborn baby.

As per the state government, women who give birth at a government hospital can utilize this scheme for a maximum of two deliveries. The main aim of this scheme is to provide all the necessary items for pregnant women and their newborn babies.

Under this scheme, pregnant women will be provided with the financial assistance of Rs 12,000 in three phases. In the case of a baby girl, an additional Rs 1000 will be given by the government. KCR Kit contains Baby oil, soaps useful for mother and child, mosquito net, dresses, handbag, toys for child, diapers, powder, shampoo, sarees, towel and napkins and a baby bed.

Dr Soujanya Deputy Civil Surgeon, Gynaecologist said, "Every day we see pregnant ladies and we ask them to go for normal deliveries and wait till the last minute for normal delivery. Per day five to six normal deliveries are taking place." Tirumalama, a patient said that she got delivered in the area hospital and it was a normal delivery.

"All the doctors have taken good care of her. There was no problem at all, tablets were also given. The child is also healthy and I just saw him she said," she added. She also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (ANI)

