U.S. CDC ends country-specific travel health notices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-10-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 01:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments.

In April, CDC dropped its "Do Not Travel" COVID-19 recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would its reserve Level 4 travel health notices "for special circumstances." CDC said Monday "as fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

