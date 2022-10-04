Left Menu

Himachal: JP Nadda, Jai Ram Thakur visit AIIMS at Kothipura

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district on Tuesday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:40 IST
Himachal: JP Nadda, Jai Ram Thakur visit AIIMS at Kothipura
Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur at AIIMS, Kothipura. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kothipura in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. The AIIMS at Kothipura will be dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh by Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Spread over an area of about 247 acres, this medical institute would provide super-specialty medical treatment to the people of the region. The cost of this hospital is estimated to be Rs 1,471 crore and is a 750-bedded medical Institute.

Jagat Prakash Nadda and Jai Ram Thakur also visited Luhnu ground, the venue of the rally of the Prime Minister. Dr Vir Singh Negi, Director, AIIMS, received the leaders on the occasion and made a detailed presentation.

Member of Parliament and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Bilaspur, Pankaj Rai and SP Bilaspur Diwakar Sharma were also present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022