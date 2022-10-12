Left Menu

Shanghai reports 34 asymptomatic, 4 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 11

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 12-10-2022 05:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 05:23 IST
Shanghai reported 34 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 11, up from 24 a day earlier, while four local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 11, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: COVID cases rise in Shanghai, other Chinese cities; preventive steps strengthened

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

