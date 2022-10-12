Shanghai reports 34 asymptomatic, 4 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 11

Shanghai reported 34 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 11, up from 24 a day earlier, while four local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with one the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 11, unchanged from a day earlier.

