Beijing reports 10 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 11

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-10-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 05:29 IST
China's capital Beijing reported 10 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1 asymptomatic case for Oct. 11, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 13 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the day before.

One confirmed case on Tuesday was found outside of the quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

