Beijing reports 10 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 11

China's capital Beijing reported 10 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1 asymptomatic case for Oct. 11, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

This compared with 13 symptomatic and one asymptomatic cases the day before.

One confirmed case on Tuesday was found outside of the quarantined areas.

