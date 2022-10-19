Left Menu

Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 18

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 19-10-2022 05:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 05:19 IST
Shanghai reports 1 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 18
  • China

Shanghai reported one new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 18, the same as a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic cases, also the same as the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.

Also Read: NEWSMAKER-After COVID lockdown, eyes on Shanghai chief at party congress

