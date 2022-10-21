Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 20

Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 20, same as a day earlier, and 13 local asymptomatic cases, up from 10 the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 20, unchanged from a day earlier.

