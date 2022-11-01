Left Menu

Indians facing Coronary Artery Disease due to smaller body surface area, not artery diameter: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:12 IST
Indians facing Coronary Artery Disease due to smaller body surface area, not artery diameter: Study
  • Country:
  • India

Indians face an increased risk of suffering Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) not because of smaller diameter of their arteries, but because of their smaller body surface area, according to a new study.

The study was conducted by researchers from the departments of cardiology and radiology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 250 patients and published in Journal of Indian College of Cardiology on September 14.

The results are contrary to the general public perception that Indians are at a higher risk of suffering CAD due to smaller diameter of arteries, a statement from the hospital said.

According to Dr Ashwani Mehta, author and senior consultant at the hospital's cardiology department, ''The study found that the mean vessel diameters for males were significantly larger than those for females, but when indexed to body surface area, the values were not significant.'' Dr Mehta said there had been an assumption that Asians, particularly Indians, had increased risk for atherosclerosis (fatty deposit in arteries) because of smaller artery diameters.

''However, from our observational study, it is proved that CAD in Indian population it is due to their small body surface area. Thus, the assumption that smaller dimensions of arteries being a risk factor for CAD is not valid,'' he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022