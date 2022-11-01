Left Menu

Mumbai reports first COVID-19 fatality after 18 days; 83 cases

After a gap of 18 days, Mumbai on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 fatality, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations BMC bulletin. The last time Mumbai had recorded a COVID-19 fatality was on October 13.Notably, at 83, the number of daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 100-mark for the third consecutive day.

Updated: 01-11-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:35 IST
After a gap of 18 days, Mumbai on Tuesday reported a COVID-19 fatality, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin. With 83 fresh cases, the tally of infections rose to 11,54,082 and the death toll to 19,739. The deceased was a 63-year-old man suffering from diabetes, as per the bulletin. The last time Mumbai had recorded a COVID-19 fatality was on October 13.

Notably, at 83, the number of daily COVID-19 cases remained below the 100-mark for the third consecutive day. The metropolis had logged 84 and 55 cases on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The city is now left with 580 active cases after 31 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries so far to 11,33,763.

A total of 3,653 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the count of samples examined so far in the city to 1,84,57,465.

The recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is 10,229 days, the bulletin stated.

