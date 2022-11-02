Beijing reports 28 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 1
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-11-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 05:27 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four asymptomatic cases for Nov. 1, local government authorities said on Wednesday.
That compared with 21 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the day before.
Eight cases on Nov. 1 were found outside quarantined areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
