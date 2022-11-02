Beijing reports 28 symptomatic, 4 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 1

China's capital Beijing reported 28 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and four asymptomatic cases for Nov. 1, local government authorities said on Wednesday.

That compared with 21 symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases the day before.

Eight cases on Nov. 1 were found outside quarantined areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)