Ladakh: LG inaugurates 300-bed hospital in Kargil

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 22:00 IST
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed district hospital in Kargil district and stressed the need for providing the best possible health facilities to the people of the Union Territory.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 40.37 crore, the hospital complex has come up at Lower Kurbathang in Kargil, officials said.

The LG congratulated the people for one of its kind state-of-the-art district hospital in Kargil.

He appreciated the efforts of the Kargil hill council along with the officials of the administration for making the construction of the district hospital with all facilities possible in a short time.

Mathur stated that the MRI machine would be sanctioned for the New district hospital in Kargil and further infrastructure expansion works would be made in the future so that the public could avail their benefits.

Chairman, LAHDC (Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan, thanked the administration for setting up the New district hospital in Kargil on behalf of the people.

He informed that the hospital was constructed in a short span of time despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

