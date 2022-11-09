Left Menu

Mumbai reports 46 COVID-19 cases, one death

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 46 COVID-19 cases and one pandemic-related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. On Tuesday, the city had reported 44 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths.The city currently has 357 active cases, after 84 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening.As many as 4,546 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:13 IST
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 46 COVID-19 cases and one pandemic-related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The tally of infections in the city rose to 11,54,524, while the death toll increased to 19,742 and the count of recoveries reached 11,34,425. On Tuesday, the city had reported 44 new COVID-19 cases but no deaths.

The city currently has 357 active cases, after 84 patients recovered from the infection since previous evening.

As many as 4,546 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

