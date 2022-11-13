Left Menu

China reports 14,878 new COVID cases for Nov 12 vs 11,950 a day earlier

Guangzhou in the south reported 189 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3,464 asymptomatic cases, compared with 259 symptomatic and 2,921 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:54 IST
China reports 14,878 new COVID cases for Nov 12 vs 11,950 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 12, of which 1,711 were symptomatic and 13,167 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That is compared with 11,950 new cases a day earlier – 1,504 symptomatic and 10,446 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 14,761 new local cases, of which 1,675 were symptomatic and 13,086 were asymptomatic, up from 11,803 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, the same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 271,968 cases with symptoms.

The capital Beijing reported 161 symptomatic and 74 asymptomatic cases, compared with 68 symptomatic and 48 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed. Guangzhou in the south reported 189 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 3,464 asymptomatic cases, compared with 259 symptomatic and 2,921 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022