One crore Ayushman cards by December-end: K'taka Minister

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said the State government would distribute one crore Ayushman Bharat-Aryogya Karnataka cards encompassing 50 per cent of the eligible population by this December-end.

Sudhakar said the cards have been prepared in a short time.

“Karnataka has emerged as a model State in the whole country in terms of distributing Ayushman Bharat cards. One crore Ayushman Bharat cards will be distributed soon to all eligible people by December-end,” he told reporters.

With the aim at universal health coverage, Karnataka launched the Arogya Karnataka scheme on March 2, 2018 to provide free and cashless primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare for all the patients below povertyline with a family floater limit of Rs two lakh per year per family, the Minister said.

He said the scheme offers 30 per cent subsidised co-payment package to above povertyline patients in higher government and empanelled private hospitals. This ensures protection of families from catastrophic health expenditure, he added.

