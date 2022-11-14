Left Menu

Nurses agitation in Nagaland enters sixth day

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:34 IST
Nurses agitation in Nagaland enters sixth day
  • Country:
  • India

The Department Recruited Aggrieved Nurses (DRAN) 2021 agitation in Nagaland demanding regularisation of their service and release of four months pending salary entered the sixth day on Monday.

With the government officials not accepting their demand, the nurses resorted to wearing their scrub dresses and also COVID-19 kits as they were appointed during the pandemic period. A team of DRAN was called for a meeting by the Health and Family Welfare Secretary Asangla Imti, officials said.

During the meeting, the government representatives asked the agitating nurses to appear in the NPSC examination to get their service regularisation.

However, the DRAN team refused and demanded that the Department of Health and Family Welfare should honour the Cabinet memorandum dated 5.7.2020 and the Advertisement published on 16.7.2020 to regularise their services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022