Nurses agitation in Nagaland enters sixth day

The Department Recruited Aggrieved Nurses (DRAN) 2021 agitation in Nagaland demanding regularisation of their service and release of four months pending salary entered the sixth day on Monday.

With the government officials not accepting their demand, the nurses resorted to wearing their scrub dresses and also COVID-19 kits as they were appointed during the pandemic period. A team of DRAN was called for a meeting by the Health and Family Welfare Secretary Asangla Imti, officials said.

During the meeting, the government representatives asked the agitating nurses to appear in the NPSC examination to get their service regularisation.

However, the DRAN team refused and demanded that the Department of Health and Family Welfare should honour the Cabinet memorandum dated 5.7.2020 and the Advertisement published on 16.7.2020 to regularise their services.

