China's Chongqing reports 157 symptomatic, 2,794 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:49 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese city Chongqing reported 157 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,794 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 14, local government authorities said on Tuesday.

This compared with 150 symptomatic and 2,174 asymptomatic cases the day before.

