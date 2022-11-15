China's Chongqing reports 157 symptomatic, 2,794 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 14
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:49 IST
The Chinese city Chongqing reported 157 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 2,794 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 14, local government authorities said on Tuesday.
This compared with 150 symptomatic and 2,174 asymptomatic cases the day before.
