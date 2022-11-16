Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 15, up from none a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic cases, down from 16 the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

