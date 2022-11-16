Ebola vaccine candidates expected to be shipped to Uganda next week- WHO
Three Ebola vaccine candidates for a planned clinical trial are expected to be shipped to Uganda next week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
The candidates have been evaluated and agreed upon by the agency's committee of external experts to be included in the planned trial, Tedros added. There have been six more confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda since last week, bringing the total to 141, WHO chief said.
Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola in September this year and said infections were being caused by the Sudan strain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
