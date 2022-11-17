Left Menu

China's Chongqing reports 172 symptomatic, 3,900 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 16

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-11-2022 05:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 05:57 IST
Chinese city Chongqing reported 172 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 3,900 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 16, local government authorities said on Thursday.

This compared with 126 symptomatic and 2,688 asymptomatic cases the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

