China's Zhengzhou reports 107 symptomatic, 1,556 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17

China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 107 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 1,556 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 17, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 136 symptomatic and 1,480 asymptomatic cases the day before. (Reporting by

