China's Zhengzhou reports 107 symptomatic, 1,556 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 17

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 06:21 IST
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 107 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 1,556 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 17, local government authorities said on Friday.

This compared with 136 symptomatic and 1,480 asymptomatic cases the day before. (Reporting by

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

