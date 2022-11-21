Zhengzhou reports 161 symptomatic, 1,019 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 20
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-11-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 06:24 IST
- Country:
- China
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 161 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,019 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 20, local officials said on Monday.
That compared with 189 symptomatic and 998 asymptomatic cases the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement