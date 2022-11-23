Shanghai reports 15 symptomatic, 53 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 22

Shanghai reported 15 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 22, up from four a day earlier, while 53 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 44 the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 22, unchanged from a day earlier.

