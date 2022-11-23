Left Menu

40 injured in firecracker mishap in Odisha’s Kendrapara

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-11-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 23:37 IST
40 injured in firecracker mishap in Odisha’s Kendrapara
  • Country:
  • India

At least 40 people sustained burn injuries when firecrackers exploded at Balia Bazar in Odisha's Kendrapara during the immersion ceremony of God Kartikeswar on Wednesday, police said.

There was a firecracker bursting competition among different puja pandals at the immersion venue at Balia Bazar, about 80 km from here, the police said.

A spark from a firework fell on a heap of stored firecrackers which exploded injuring the people, they said.

Many patients are admitted in the district headquarters hospital while the critical patients have been shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, the police said ''We have shifted the critically injured persons to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack,'' the police said.

S C B Medical College has made special arrangement for the treatment of the burn patients, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022