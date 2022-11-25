China's Nanjing city will conduct mass COVID testing from Saturday - notice
The eastern Chinese city of Nanjing in Jiangsu province will conduct mass COVID-19 testing for five consecutive days from Saturday, the city government said on Friday.
The city requires people to complete one COVID test within 12 hours of arrival, and three tests within three days, it said.
