China reports 40,347 new COVID cases for Nov 27 vs 39,791 a day earlier

China reported 40,347 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 27, of which 3,822 were symptomatic and 36,525 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 39,791 new cases a day earlier – 3,709 symptomatic and 36,082 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 40,052 new local cases, of which 3,748 were symptomatic and 36,304 were asymptomatic, up from 39,506 a day earlier. There were no deaths, compared with one the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,233.

As of Nov. 27, mainland China had confirmed 311,624 cases with symptoms.

