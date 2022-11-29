Zhengzhou reports 163 symptomatic, 659 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 28
China's major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 659 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 28, local officials said on Tuesday.
This compared with 142 symptomatic and 639 asymptomatic cases the day before.
