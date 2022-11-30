People living with HIV urged to collect medication at Post Office

People living with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) who collect their medication from government clinics have the option of collecting their medication from a Post Office collection point.

On the eve of World AIDS Day on 1 December, the South African Post Office (Sapo) said anyone who collects chronic medication from a government clinic, but who lives closer to a post office than the clinic, can request to collect their medication from the Post Office.

"The service is aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office than a government clinic. The main benefit of the service is longer service hours," Sapo said.

Persons who would like to collect medication from a convenient Post Office should make arrangements with the clinic.

The Post Office branches are open until 5pm on weekdays and until 12pm on Saturdays.

"The collection service is available at 342 post offices in all provinces except the Western Cape. These post offices were selected because they comply with the requirements of the Department of Health. Medication that requires specialised storage, such as cold storage, cannot be collected from a post office," Sapo said.

The Department of Health sends the patient an SMS when the medication is ready for collection and patients have 14 days to collect it before the medication is returned to the department.

An estimated 8.2 million South Africans live with HIV. Since 1984, when the HIV virus was identified, more than 35 million people lost their lives to it.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)