Left Menu

Liver transplant done on 23-day-old infant in Hyderabad

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 10:07 IST
Liver transplant done on 23-day-old infant in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals here performed a liver transplantation surgery on a 23-day-old male child who is suffering from metabolic liver disease known as Galactosemia.

The liver was donated by the father of the infant.

He was evaluated by the Paediatric Hepatology and Transplantation surgery team of the hospital and was found nutritionally depleted and his body weight was at the 25th percentile for his age, a press release said.

Though the surgery was performed a couple of months ago, the hospital disclosed this on December 1 after concluding that the surgery was successful and evaluating the child's condition.

The family history of the child showed that he had two siblings who succumbed to a liver ailment at the ages of 2 months and 9 months.

Dr Venugopal, who led the surgical team, said, ''Following detailed consultations with other members of the team and parental approval, we carried out the procedure, and we are happy to report that it was extremely successful and allowed the patient to resume his normal life. It was also a huge relief to the parents too. This is arguably the smallest paediatric transplant reported from this part of the world.'' The child was discharged three weeks after surgery on stable immunosuppression and stable liver graft function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetables by 2025; Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico and more

Health News Roundup: China eyes 10% cut in pesticide use on fruit, vegetable...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022