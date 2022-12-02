Left Menu

Elderly man found infected with Zika virus in Pune, now fully recovered: Maha health department

A 67-year-old man was found infected with Zika virus in Pune city of Maharashtra, but is now fully recovered and exhibiting no symptoms of the disease, the state health department said on Friday.The man, who hails from Nashik and had a travel history to Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, was found infected last month, it said in a bulletin.He had come to Bavdhan area in Pune on November 6, but had gone to Surat later.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-12-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:41 IST
Elderly man found infected with Zika virus in Pune, now fully recovered: Maha health department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 67-year-old man was found infected with Zika virus in Pune city of Maharashtra, but is now fully recovered and exhibiting no symptoms of the disease, the state health department said on Friday.

The man, who hails from Nashik and had a travel history to Surat in neighbouring Gujarat, was found infected last month, it said in a bulletin.

''He had come to Bavdhan area in Pune on November 6, but had gone to Surat later. On November 16, he visited Jehangir Hospital (in Pune) for treatment of fever, cough, joint-pain and fatigue, and tests conducted in a private laboratory on November 18 confirmed he was infected with the virus,'' it said.

Further tests at the premier National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune again confirmed the infection, it added.

''In the backdrop (of the infection), the health department has intensified the epidemiological survey in Pune city and Bavdhan area,'' it said.

In July this year, a seven-year-old girl was found infected with Zika virus in Palghar district near Mumbai.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months; Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022