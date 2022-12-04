Left Menu

NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard

PTI | Albany | Updated: 04-12-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 00:36 IST
NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard
  • Country:
  • Australia

New York's state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was “leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul.” “This was a very difficult decision,” Bassett said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, won her first full term in the November election, after having taken the office in 2021 following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Hochul said in a statement that Bassett led the Department of Health during “one of the most challenging public health eras of our lifetimes,” battling the coronavirus, mpox and polio outbreaks. She thanked Bassett for her service.

Mpox is a virus previously known as monkeypox, because it was first seen in research monkeys. The World Health Organization changed the name to mpox last month, saying the original name could be construed as stigmatizing and racist.

Bassett, a former New York City health commissioner, became the state health commissioner on Dec. 1, 2021, taking over for Howard Zucker.

Zucker resigned after facing backlash for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Cuomo administration's decision to downplay the extent of how many people were dying of COVID-19, particularly in nursing homes.

Before becoming state health commissioner, Bassett worked at Harvard, where she was director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights and a professor at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022