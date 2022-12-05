China’s Chongqing reports 247 symptomatic, 4,575 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 4
Chinese city Chongqing reported 247 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 4,575 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 4, local government authorities said on Monday.
This compared with 260 symptomatic and 5,112 asymptomatic cases the day before.
